What Caitlyn Jenner Has To Say About Kylie Having A Child So Young

Caitlyn Jenner is a loving parent and grandparent, but even so, Kylie Jenner was very nervous to tell her Caitlyn she was pregnant with Stormi Webster. Appearing on ITV's Loose Women alongside friend and rumoured partner Sophia Hutchens, Caitlyn opened up about Kylie's decision to start a family at 20.
“She’s always wanted to be a mom. When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because obviously she’s not been married, but fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be very well taken care of,” Caitlyn said, acknowledging the financial privilege that helped Kylie make her decision. “She wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young.”
Obviously, there are all different ways to start and be a family, and with four of Kylie's siblings having children out of wedlock, the Kardashians don't conform to a traditional heteronormative — and restrictive — definition of family. Even if marriage weren't an issue for Caitlyn, though, she recommended waiting to have children. "You’re better off waiting [to have kids] and there’s no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done.”
Could this have been a jab at her daughter? A parent's show of disapproval? We doubt it. Caitlyn can offer advice and gently disagree with Kylie and her children's decisions without it being complete condemnation of them.
Plus, now she has another adorable granddaughter to bring some sunlight in her day.
