I'm all for Steve Carell not having to deal with Office comparisons for every role he takes on, but that's a little difficult when he's acting opposite Amy Ryan, AKA Holly, the woman Michael Scott ends up with at the end of his arc on the long-running series. We don't really know what happened after their marriage, except for a brief check-in during the finale. But, after watching the Beautiful Boy trailer , I'm worried the couple goes on to have a son who ends up developing a debilitating drug problem.