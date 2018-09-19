For the most part, the new trailer for Beautiful Boy is everything I expected. Timothée Chalamet is for sure going to be nominated for yet another Oscar, and Steve Carell is going to make my cry. However, I did not expect it to also remind me of The Office.
I'm all for Steve Carell not having to deal with Office comparisons for every role he takes on, but that's a little difficult when he's acting opposite Amy Ryan, AKA Holly, the woman Michael Scott ends up with at the end of his arc on the long-running series. We don't really know what happened after their marriage, except for a brief check-in during the finale. But, after watching the Beautiful Boy trailer, I'm worried the couple goes on to have a son who ends up developing a debilitating drug problem.
Advertisement
Technically, Ryan plays Vicki, Nic's (Chalamet's) mother, who is separated from David (Carell), Nic's father — but other than the different names, this is basically a (very depressing) Office sequel. The movie, which is based on the book with the same name by David Sheff, tells the story of how Nic's methamphetamine addiction rattled Sheff's family. It's, er, not exactly Office material. But the faces are unmistakeable: Now we just need Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to make a cameo, and Dunder Mifflin is back in business.
Watch the new trailer, below!
Beautiful Boy is released in the UK 18 January 2019
Advertisement