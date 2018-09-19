Technically, Ryan plays Vicki, Nic's (Chalamet's) mother, who is separated from David (Carell), Nic's father — but other than the different names, this is basically a (very depressing) Office sequel. The movie, which is based on the book with the same name by David Sheff, tells the story of how Nic's methamphetamine addiction rattled Sheff's family. It's, er, not exactly Office material. But the faces are unmistakeable: Now we just need Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to make a cameo, and Dunder Mifflin is back in business.