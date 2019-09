A note on the brand's website reads: "Kiely Rowan Plc, the retail and wholesale fashion business of Orla Kiely, has ceased trading as of Monday 17 September 2018," meaning business has come to a halt, quite literally. The note also announced that, in addition to its website, its retail stores in London and Kildare will be closing as well. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement continued. "Orla Kiely's Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted, and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through its distribution partners. Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support. Orla, Dermott, and the team."