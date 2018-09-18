Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding Are Here To Reinvent The Holiday Rom-Com

Now, to speculate what Last Christmas is actually about. The title could refer to Wham!'s famous holiday tune of the same name, about a person who decides to give their heart to "someone special" after their love interest does them before New Year’s Eve. It also could have a different meaning: Is the "last" in Last Christmas a suggestion that one or both of our characters may not survive to see the following year’s festivities? That is what the similarly-titled Queen Latifah vehicle Last Holiday was about!