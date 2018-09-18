Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding Are Here To Reinvent The Holiday Rom-Com

The romantic comedy renaissance is taking London, with two of your favorite people in tow.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding have joined Last Christmas, a romance set in the city famous for Big Ben, Prince Harry, and, of course, iconic holiday flick Love, Actually.
Though the film's plot is currently under wraps, it already has a power house couple at its core. Former TV host Golding, who stars in Last Christmas director Paul Feig’s new thriller A Simple Favor, skyrocketed to fame with his very first film role in Crazy Rich Asians. As leading man Nick Young, Golding was every bit as swoon-worthy as Singapore’s most eligible bachelor should be — which means that Last Christmas will likely introduce us to another charmer with an English accent.
Though it wasn’t exactly a romance, his turn in the Hitchcockian A Simple Favor — in which he plays Blake Lively's character's very suspicious/very handsome husband — almost made us forget that he was a murder suspect. His chemistry with both Lively and his other onscreen love interest, Anna Kendrick, was almost as strong as his connection with Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu. Simply put: Golding is always onscreen bae material.
Clarke is, obviously, best known as Game of Thrones’ Dany. Though romance tends to take a backseat to battles and darl prophecies and the occasional beheading, Khaleesi has had quite the shippable storyline with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) this past season. (You know, if you can get over the whole aunt/nephew of it all.)
Outside of HBO's Emmy winner, Clarke also starred in the 2016 romantic drama Me Before You, where she left this writer sobbing in her movie theater seat.
Now, to speculate what Last Christmas is actually about. The title could refer to Wham!'s famous holiday tune of the same name, about a person who decides to give their heart to "someone special" after their love interest does them before New Year’s Eve. It also could have a different meaning: Is the "last" in Last Christmas a suggestion that one or both of our characters may not survive to see the following year’s festivities? That is what the similarly-titled Queen Latifah vehicle Last Holiday was about!
The new movie has yet to announce a release date, but let's cross our fingers that we'll see this love story unfold in time for Christmas 2019.
