Two Of Your Favorite British People Are In This Romantic Tearjerker

Elizabeth Kiefer
If you're a fan of romance and you still haven't read Jojo Moyes' Me Before You, get thee to a bookstore (or Amazon) immediately. This runaway hit is achingly beautiful and sweet, and — no joke — a new love story for the ages. But whether you've read the book or not, there's a major treat coming your way in June: Me Before You, the movie.

Adapted by Moyes herself (so you know it's going to be true to the novel!) the film features a pair of British actors we can get enough of right now: Emilia Clarke, in non-Daenerys Targaryen gear, and Sam Claflin, who rose on our radar in the Hunger Games films. (It's a good thing these two also seem to have some serious onscreen chemistry; they wouldn't be able to do justice to the plot without it.)

So here comes the hard part: watching the new trailer without getting a little misty-eyed. If anyone asks, just tell them you've got allergies. 'Tis the season, after all.

YouTube.
