The Reparations Emmys Were Bittersweet

The “Reparations Emmys” saw Che find famous black actors to give them the Emmys that they never received, or were even nominated for, in their heyday. Among the honorees were: Tichina Arnold for being the best sitcom actress thanks to her roles in Martin and Everybody Hates Chris. John Witherspoon was acknowledged for being a funny father figure in The Wayans Bros. Jaleel White was the quintessential man who can do both when he switched from Steve Urkel to Stefan Urquelle in Family Matters. Marla Gibbs’ impact as the black maid on The Jeffersons was finally noticed. This was the part of the night where I hooped and hollered the most. It was refreshing to see my Hollywood icons included in television’s biggest night. It was the shoutout I didn’t know I needed for the shows that I definitely did.