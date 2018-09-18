Thandie Newton, who plays the wily host Maeve on Westworld, won her first Emmy for the role Monday night, winning for best supporting actress in a drama series. She began her acceptance speech and then quickly blanched when she blurted a curse word — presumably, the word "fuck."
"I don't even believe in God, but I'm going to have to thank her tonight," Newton began. She continued, "I am so blessed. I am so blessed. Without this, I am even so —" and then the telecast was muted, although it looks like Newton was launching toward "so fucking blessed." She immediately stopped herself, though, and recalibrated.
"The cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much," she said. She thanked the creators of Westworld, HBO, and finally, her family, which includes director Ol Parker, the director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Now that Newton has an Emmy, maybe she can appear in Mammia Mia 3: Voulez-Vous?
Advertisement