All I want is a limited comedy series with Stone and Hill and this isn't it. I see far too few jokes, too few embarrassing moments, and absolutely zero mention of Goldschläger. Still, Cary Fukunaga's version of Hill and Stone's relationship is more serious and nuanced than a Judd Apatow stoner-com, and there's no denying the chemistry between these two still steals every scene. The intensity of these two leading roles aren't anything new for the Oscar-winning actress, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, but it's still a bit strange seeing them together under such serious circumstances. But I guess I'm ready to sub in my laughs for gasps to watch the series if it means finally figuring what the hell it's about.