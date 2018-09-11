We Aren't Laughing At These 7 Offensive Gay & Trans Jokes In Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

It's the summer of the Netflix rom-com. But while some of the streaming service's John Hughes-esque films have seriously resonated (see: To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth), others have fallen seriously flat. Case in point: the newest movie to hit Netflix, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Lots of people were seriously disappointed in the movie. Before it aired, it seemed like a surefire hit, thanks to the star-power of Noah Centineo (aka, the internet's boyfriend) and Stranger Things' Shannon Purser. But what could have been a cute and even empowering story about a teen girl learning to love herself, was deflated by several jokes at the expense of gay, transgender, and intersex people dotted throughout the movie (plus other issues like a nonconsensual kiss and pretending to have a disability). It'd be one thing if the people who said the jokes were called out for being offensive, but many of them go unmentioned.
Ahead, we've rounded up every off-color joke or comment about LGBTQ+ people in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, and why it's 100% not okay to ever say these things IRL.