Women Took TIFF By Storm & Refinery29 Was There Alongside Them

Festivals are an important battleground in the fight for gender parity, and one that's been strewn with casualties. The 2018 Venice Film Festival, which wrapped earlier this week, came under fire for including only one female director in its main competition lineup. And inequality wasn't the only problem plaguing the festival. Jennifer Kent, whose film, The Nightingale, won the festival's Special Jury Prize, had to contend with verbal abuse from a male journalist during a screening. Likewise, the Cannes Film Festival has also been subject to fierce criticism for its treatment of women, leading to a headline-grabbing moment earlier this year when a group of 82 women, including Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart, marched up the steps to the Grand Palais in protest.