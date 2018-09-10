A Guide To Refinery29's Upcoming Shatterbox Films

Refinery29 partnered with TNT to create a slate of films all directed by women — and they're all at your fingertips. The short films, which run about 75 minutes in total, are available across numerous platforms via TNT's distribution model starting 8th September. You can watch the films on Roku, Amazon Firestock, Apple TV, Xbox One, and TNT's website. The films were also screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
The Shatterbox Anthology is Refinery29's effort to promote women in the film industry, which is still mostly dominated by men. In 2017, only 11% of the top 250 films had women at the helm. To change this statistic, Refinery29 — in collaboration with TNT — put women at the charge of eight short films. Most of these directors are first-timers; women who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to take on a movie of their own. Ahead, get to know the eight movies that appear in the 2018 Shatterbox anthology.