A Guide To Refinery29's Upcoming Shatterbox Films

The Shatterbox Anthology is Refinery29's effort to promote women in the film industry, which is still mostly dominated by men. In 2017, only 11% of the top 250 films had women at the helm. To change this statistic, Refinery29 — in collaboration with TNT — put women at the charge of eight short films. Most of these directors are first-timers; women who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to take on a movie of their own. Ahead, get to know the eight movies that appear in the 2018 Shatterbox anthology.