The U.S. Open Final Wasn’t About A “Meltdown.” It Was About Sexism.

For those wondering if Williams throwing a racquet or arguing with an umpire is an outlier, it isn’t — not by a long shot. The sport of tennis has spent decades celebrating the antics of male players like John McEnroe, Ilie Năstase, and Jimmy Connors. McEnroe has literally made commercials off of his penchant for yelling at umpires, particularly since his retirement. Năstase wasn’t professionally reprimanded until this year when he was banned from having any official tennis role until 2021 for making a racist comment about Williams’ daughter and was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several female players. Conners was recently spotlighted for his “bad behaviour” at previous U.S. Opens but is still actively giving commentary on the sport. Not to mention that there are entire compilations dedicated to tennis players having tantrums , often without official reprimand.