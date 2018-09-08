Anthropologie's Latest Home Collection Is Packed Full Of Inspo

Let's be real, no Anthropologie home collection is going to be cheap. Stylish, desirable and scarily easy to imagine slotting into your own place... sure. But cheap, it's just never going to happen.
Still, there's no harm in scanning the American brand's latest home collection for inspo, especially when that collection is so varied and filled with gems. In Anthropologie's own words, it's designed to meet "a wide range of tastes, from eclectic and contemporary to rustic".
And they've definitely succeeded: there's some gorgeous dinnerware that's actually pretty affordable, a bed you'd let the Duchess of Sussex sleep in, and a bar cabinet that I'd buy straight away if I unexpectedly inherited a tidy sum from a Great Aunt I'd never heard of. Enjoy!