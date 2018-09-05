Kristen Stewart Wants To Change Female Sexuality In Film To Be More NSFW

Twilight may have made Kristen Stewart into a household name, but it definitely didn't make her into the sexually liberated woman she is today. No, she did that on her own; and, now, she wants millions of other women to know there's nothing shameful about celebrating female sexuality.
In a recent interview with Mastermind magazine, Stewart shared her plans to make female coming-of-age stories just as honest and raw as men's.
"Right now, I'm so aware of the fact that we've watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective," she told the magazine, according to People. "In every coming-of-age story we see about a young girl, even if it's the truest, most sincere thing, what's lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It's like we're scared of using certain words."
Hollywood might have, historically, been more timid about dishing out the dirty details of what really goes on as women explore their sexualities, but Stewart certainly is not. In fact, she's bringing these experiences to the forefront in a new film she's writing.
"My favourite line in this movie I'm currently writing is, 'I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open cunt about as wide as a mouth saying motherfucker,'" she reportedly told Mastermind. "That's not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it's the perfect time."
The line is pretty shocking, but not necessarily because people aren't ready to explore more diverse stories about sexual awakenings, we are. It's just so ... unexpectedly crude! But for Stewart, that's part of the experience.
"There's nothing dirty about it," she explained, "but I'm definitely going to be vulgar, and I'm definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we're entirely sexual beings."
Look, if we've had to endure watching Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall) gain popularity by parading around with Claire Standish's (Molly Ringwald) underwear in The Breakfast Club and Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs) hump a pie in American Pie, we can, surely, deal with a little crassness from women. Just don't expect Stewart's writing to be as obvious as some scripts from the past.
"Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure," she told the magazine. "And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we fuck each other. You don't want to know everything all the time."
We do want to know one thing, though. When can we expect to see this film?
