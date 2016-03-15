There are certain movies I love that make me suspect I might be a bad feminist. Annie Hall (for reasons having mostly to do with Woody Allen) and Chasing Amy, My Best Friends Wedding and Father of the Bride (parts one and two): Is it okay for me to like these films and still consider myself evolved?



At least I know a bad, misogynistic movie when I see one. And I never had any illusions about Dirty Grandpa being just that.



Because our time on this planet is valuable, I am hopeful that anyone reading this doesn't have firsthand knowledge of the flick, which came out in late January of this year and stars Robert De Niro and Zac Efron as a grandpa-grandson duo. If it escaped your attention entirely (congrats!) here's all you really need to know: Jason (Efron) is a super-uptight lawyer about to marry his prissy, controlling fiancée (Julianne Hough). His recently widowed grandfather (De Niro) wants to save him from a life of indentured nuptial obligations and concocts a scheme to get Jason down to Daytona Beach for spring break.



Grandpa — whose name is, of course, Dick — has another set of motives, too: to get laid himself. It doesn't take long for Dick to start lusting after a young coed (Aubrey Plaza) who wants nothing more than to have sex with a senior citizen. Phrases like "party some babies into us" and "I want you to tsunami on my face" actually spill from her mouth throughout the movie, which — spoiler alert — culminates in her marrying Dick and having his baby, after he manages to successfully break up his grandson's engagement.



De Niro's character also gets to be a full-on spring break sex symbol, in all his golden-years glory. He does a lot of pull-ups and performs strength feats half-naked onstage in front of hordes of spring breakers; he beats up a gang of hooligans before charming them into becoming part of his friend squad.

