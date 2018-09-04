Saturn Retrograde Was A Tough One — Here's How To Celebrate When It Ends

Often referred to as the disciplinarian of the solar system, Saturn touches our goals, accomplishments, and sense of responsibility. When it's retrograde, it demands extra caution in these areas of our lives, urging us to double-check our work, thoroughly think over any major decisions, and plan meticulously for the future. Naturally, these effects can make the more impulsive signs feel like they're walking on eggshells, while the signs that are more amenable to this influence probably end up feeling even more stressed and less confident for the retrograde's duration.