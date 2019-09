Saturn Retrograde Was A Tough One — Here's How To Celebrate When It Ends

Since last December, the ringed planet has been in Capricorn, the sign that it rules and imbues with its need for control, discipline, and foresight. So, this is a pretty comfortable spot from which Saturn can broadcast its message , which goes a little something like this: Create a sense of order that you can live with for the long haul, even if that means tearing down and rebuilding the structures that currently govern your actions. Saturn will be in Capricorn until 2020 and we'll all feel that influence very clearly until then.