Karamo Brown Says He’s Living Proof Mental Health Treatment Helps

“I just felt like life could not get any better, everything that was happening to me was never going to change, and I tried to take my own life,” said Brown. He described how, in 2006, he was dealing with a desire to harm himself, which was a symptom of his depression. Brown’s friends intervened to help him address his mental health problems and ensure his safety. “If it wasn’t for my best friends Raymond and Tre calling the ambulance, getting me off that couch, I probably would not be here today.”