US Open Sparks Sexism Debate Over Female Player's Outfit Violation

Perhaps it's time to have a bigger conversation about the rigid gender norms that are placed on women. It’s 2018, and there is more than one way to dress like a woman. And whether the dress code is official or unspoken, tennis, specifically the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the French Tennis Federation, need to recognise that — and assure that the rules are the same for both men and women. According to the BBC , the USTA said they "regret" the ruling and clarified that "all players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair." But such a ruling shouldn't be seen as celebratory when it's really common sense: If women have earned the right to play during the tournament, they deserve to wear whatever they want while doing so.