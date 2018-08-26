The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Nick Levine
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Seriously, this week's celebrity Instagram roundup has everything you'd want from the lifestyles of the rich and famous: yachts, private beaches, the MTV Video Music Awards with its empowering Cardi B speech and glittering array of goals af celebrity couples.
But there's also a candid family snap, a cute throwback photo, a picture of LGBTQ activism in action at Manchester Pride and a really lovely celebrity meet-up.
Oh, and one picture features a pretty subtle detail that will probably make you go "awww"... just as soon as you manage to spot it.
OK, let's get started – enjoy!
Related Stories
Did Cardi B Just Drop A Secret Song?
David & Victoria Beckham Respond To Rumours
You Can Own The Beckhams' Royal Wedding Outfits

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series