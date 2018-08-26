The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Seriously, this week's celebrity Instagram roundup has everything you'd want from the lifestyles of the rich and famous: yachts, private beaches, the MTV Video Music Awards with its empowering Cardi B speech and glittering array of goals af celebrity couples.
But there's also a candid family snap, a cute throwback photo, a picture of LGBTQ activism in action at Manchester Pride and a really lovely celebrity meet-up.
Oh, and one picture features a pretty subtle detail that will probably make you go "awww"... just as soon as you manage to spot it.
OK, let's get started – enjoy!