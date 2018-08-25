Khloé Kardashian Is Being Criticised Over True's Baby Bentley — Yes, Bentley

By now, you'd think people would just come to expect a certain level of absurd lavishness from the Kardashian family. They buy $1,500 baby blankets! They go on luxurious holidays to places like St. Barths and Australia! They send each other millions of dollars worth of flowers for special occasions (so, really, whenever)!
Are their spending habits outside the realm of what many would consider "normal"? Hell yeah! But that's why so many millions follow their every Yeezy-wearing step. We know they're going to splurge on everything, and that's what makes their spending habits so fascinating. Yet, for some reason, some people still feel like they can convince the Kardashians to forfeit their material lifestyles by shaming them on social media.
On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter, True Thompson, sitting in a brand-new baby Bentley alongside her teddy bear. For what's it's worth, both True and Teddy looked very content.
"I’m not sure what's cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True's cheeks and smile," Kardashian captioned the photo. "Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!"
A Bentley? For a baby? Yes, yes, I know it's ridiculous and expensive (one model goes for about £450 online). But can anyone honestly say they're surprised? Well, yes, actually.
"She should of receive a cross or a bible so this child grows closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain," one commenter wrote.
Kardashian, for one, was NOT having it.
"We read children's bible stories everyday and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way," she responded in the comments. "Why be so negative if you are a child of God? She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I'm enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!"
Now, if you'll excuse them, Khloé and True have a joint Instagram account to run.
I don’t want to be one of those moms that only posts pictures of her kids but I can’t help it LOL I feel like my Instagram should be a Khloé/True Instagram page. Ugh she’s just so sweet I can’t control myself ? sorry in advance guys lol— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 23, 2018
