The ghoul is key. By the name of the series, the ghoul would seem to be the antagonist. But it's just a tool. The "ghoul" in this case refers to a figure in Arabian mythology that can shape shift . The symbol carved into the man in the opening scene is the ghoul's trademark: the mark of a donkey's hooves. The character has been slightly altered here. The ghoul here is a friend — someone you call when you really, really need help. When the ghoul, who arrives in the form of supposed terrorist Ali Saeed (Mahesh Balraj), first meets Nida, it calls her "Nidu." There's your clue: the ghoul knows Nida's nickname, something only her father knows. The ghoul is her father's friend, and he's not there for Nida. Once this realisation is made, Ghoul becomes a lot less scary and lot more epic.