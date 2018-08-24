Ghoul spares very few bodies, leaving most of Nida's co-workers on the floor, whether by their own machinations (some of them kill each other, which is part of the ghoul's task) or by some other intervention. At the eleventh hour — the final half of the last episode — Nida rights her course, realizing that her father was right. The government is corrupt, and no one should be tortured, ever. (Did I mention there's a lot of torture in this prison? This prison is awful.) Her father, she realises, didn't survive the very prison where she works. He died there, thanks to vicious interrogation techniques, alongside dozens of other prisoners.