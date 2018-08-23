Ariana Grande's Joke About The Travis Scott & Nicki Minaj Feud Is Not What You Think

Despite a united effort to make the colour white autumn's official nail hue, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande stand divided in an ongoing feud between Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj over who rightfully holds the No. 1 position on Billboard's 200 album chart. The fight — which, let's be honest, no one really asked for or wanted — started last week when Minaj accused Jenner of boosting her boyfriend's position on the charts by "telling ppl to come see her & Stormi" at his shows.
"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol," Minaj tweeted. "Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans."
In another post, Minaj, who recently postponed her Queen tour, claims that she spoke with Scott, who "knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week."
Though the drama didn't take centre stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, new footage of Grande shading Scott and Jenner dodging Minaj seems to confirm that this mess is far from over.
Grande made a subtle jab at Scott while promoting Sweetener at The Vic in Chicago on Wednesday. According to E!, Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, announced her album would "100 percent" be the next album to snag the No. 1 spot on the charts.
"We got three days left," the "Pete Davidson" singer said while putting her hand out in protest. "You don't know what Travis could pull!"
The jab clearly seemed to indicate that Grande had taken sides with Minaj, her longtime friend and occasional track collaborator, but on Thursday, the singer clarified that she was just joking.
"i adore travis & kylie and i love the astroworld album a joke issa joke watch the video, stop using me for clickbait so i can come online n celebrate my number one too pls ! hip hip hooray !," Grande tweeted.
In another tweet, she explained that "everything literally almost everything" she says is "for comedic effect and [she's] never serious."
However, if there actually were a battle for biggest shade between Grande and Jenner, the lip kit purveyor would win hands-down.
TMZ posted footage on Wednesday that showed Jenner purposefully dodging Minaj on the VMAs red carpet. In the clip, Jenner and her entourage are making their way through the paparazzi when she notices the "Barbie Dreams" rapper heading toward her from the opposite direction. Without hesitation, her team diverted her toward a group of fans. The entire clip is gold.
Keep your eyes peeled and ears open. The drama is far from over.
