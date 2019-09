Whether Viv will get to know her troubled son, it's unclear — but Britton will reunite with some of the actors she starred alongside in Murder House, like Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy. It is unclear if they will return to their Murder House roles or exclusively portray the witches they appeared as during Coven. (In the past, American Horror Story has had actors play multiple roles from the universe within a single season.) One thing we do know is that Jessica Lange, whom Britton shared many scenes with in Murder House, will return as her character Constance — grandmother of Fern's Michael.