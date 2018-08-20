Here's How The Affair Finale Tied Up The Loose Ends Of That Shocking Death

Yet, that’s not what happens. Rather, Cole is seething over the simple fact that Alison is having a beachy funeral in the first place. He wanted to bury her in the family plot next to their late son Gabriel (Landen M. Lomot). But Alison’s mum Athena (Deirdre O'Connell) went and cremated her daughter and then planned a “beaching,” where all the memorial attendees will spread her ashes in the sand. When high tide comes, it will wash Alison back into the ocean forever. This is morbid for two reasons: Alison allegedly drowned herself, and her son drowned as well. Now Alison will be relegated to the sea for all eternity, metaphorically leaving her spirit in an unending trauma loop.