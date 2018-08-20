You'll Never Guess Which Celeb Is Planning Justin Bieber's Bachelor Party

Will beerbongs and Bentleys be the theme of Justin Bieber's bachelor party? Surprisingly, no— even though the festivities will be thrown by chart-topping rapper Post Malone.
In a video posted by The Blast on Monday, the "Psycho" star was snapping photos with fans when a paparazzo asked him about pal Bieber's quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Though the words "bachelor party" never left Malone's mouth, the musician admitted that the newly-betrothed Bieber did ask him to plan a little shindig for him.
Alas, if you were hoping for a party as lit as Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday bash, you may be slightly disappointed. From the details that Malone shares, Bieber's party sounds ultra chill.
"We're gonna have a nice little fucking party, and we're going to have a great time," Malone told the cameraman. "It's gonna be fun. We're gonna do some fishing, hanging out."
Unfortunately, that's all the deets the rapper shared. Malone, aka the most wholesome person with that many face tattoos (just ask Karamo Brown of Queer Eye), stopped talking about Bieber's party to tell his fans that he loved them. The message, however, is very clear: Bieber and Malone won't be indulging in any illicit Hangover-esque festivities. They're going to catch some trout instead.
This low-key party may be surprising to fans who remember Bieber's wilder days, but lately, the "What Do You Mean?" singer has spent more time worshipping at his megachurch and getting emotional while riding bikes around New York City than hitting the club. While he's still focused on music — he just released a collaboration with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo — the Biebs also recently told the paparazzi that his next big venture will be, well, getting married.
Unless Bieber really, really loves to fish, he's not getting hitched solely for the purpose of letting loose at his stag party. Guess it's on Baldwin to have the really crazy party — Kendall Jenner, you paying attention?
