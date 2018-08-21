Pariana Had The Best Night At The VMAs

In taking home the Best Pop award for her track "No Tears Left To Cry" and delivering an epic performance of "God Is A Woman" at the MTV Video Music Awards, Grande made sure that no one would forget that we are living in the era of Sweetener — and oh, how sweet it is. Yet as much as the VMAs were a celebration of Grande's new album, the awards show also paid extra special attention to the relationship between Grande and her comedian fiancé Pete Davidson.
There's no question that the world is a teensy bit obsessed with the sweet, albeit whirlwind romance between the "Successful" singer and her Saturday Night Live honey. (They're passionate! They're so in love! They're constantly getting tattooed to prove it!) Yet while Instagram and the paparazzi have captured plenty of cute milestones between the two stars — like their attempt at furniture shopping — it was the MTV cameras that really scored the best Pariana moments at the VMAs.
Seriously — was this show not dedicated to the love between Grande and her boo? Here are just some moments from the show that prove the VMAs are actually just one big Pariana stanfest. (Not that we're complaining one bit.)
First, there was their red carpet debut. Enjoy this video of them running through it.
Ariana and Pete ran off the #VMAs red carpet just a few moments after arriving ?? pic.twitter.com/OoYQlGudac— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet2) August 21, 2018
Then Frankie Grande (Ariana's brother!) told Variety what he's planning for her wedding day.
Frankie Grande wants Ariana Grande's wedding to Pete Davidson to be a reflection of her: "A lot of lavender tones and a lot of clouds" ☁️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Wfg3X3SU2T— Variety (@Variety) August 20, 2018
Here's Grande and Davidson smooching before Grande accepted the Best Pop award.
Then there was the "Thanks for existing" shout-out in her acceptance speech.
|UPDATE| @ArianaGrande speech thanking her fans and crew for her won tonight in this year @MTV #Vmas 2018! pic.twitter.com/trmFSZMVr0— Ariana Grande Nation (@ShesMyMoonlight) August 21, 2018
Here's them bopping along to the music without ever letting go of the other...
...and them sharing A Very Important Secret. We want to know the secret!!!
What are they reading? Who cares! They're doing it together.
Here's Camila Cabello reminding the world that Grande was her wife, first. (Sorry, Pete.)
“ariana, my wife” UM HI WE STAN A SOLID RELATIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/TdOxBcm5NC— marti ♡ (@ttylgrands) August 21, 2018
Let's hope that Grande and Davidson had just as amazing of a time at the after party!
