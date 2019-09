Virgil Abloh Thinks You Missed The Point Of Kanye West’s Sandals

“He and I are fans of fashion, and are obviously self-taught ,” he continues. “We both got to a place where we were able to make these things and make them in our image. And to me, that image is as important as all of the Black women on the September covers ,” he adds, noting that while the uptick in diversity is obviously amazing, but shouldn’t be a novelty.” Further, Abloh notes that both pieces West wore were made by Black designers. "That’s crazy advanced," he says. "I think when people focus on something as small as the sandal, they might lose the bigger picture. Our heads are down and we’re creating, we’ve been trailblazing since before.”