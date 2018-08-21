Twitter Is Not Having Madonna's Aretha Franklin VMA Tribute

Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016.— April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018
Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018.
I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR
I’ve literally sat silent throughout the entirety of this ugly award show and THAT was the Aretha Franklin? What is Madonna on? Drugs? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Ky7Mx7QIxM— ❓? (@MonkeyMoon93) August 21, 2018
That was such an awkward tribute to Aretha Franklin. I was hoping Madonna would talk a liiiiiiiitle less about herself and more about Aretha but idk lol ?♀️?♀️— Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) August 21, 2018
I hope the vmas plan to issue a public apology for allowing Madonna to disrespect Aretha Franklin's legacy like that #VMAs— Kia Kia (@kiiajai) August 21, 2018
"If it wasn't for Aretha, we wouldn't have Madonna"- Madonna— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 21, 2018
As a lifelong Madonna fan it pains me to say this...but this is what happens when you don't have anyone in your life who tells you that you shouldn't do something or tells you that you're acting out of control.— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) August 21, 2018
Madonna is so much right now. The outfit, the irrelevent and irreverent anecdotes...What is any of this? More like no R-E-S-P-E-C-T. #VMAs— Emily Katherine (@ekkingst) August 21, 2018