Get Down On One Knee? It's Not For Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande dropped some details on Pete Davidson’s low-key proposal in a recent interview for the Zach Sang Show.
Grande described the proposal, saying, “It was just like really simple and really sweet. We were just hanging out and he had a ring.”
“He didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” Grande told the host. “That would have been so googly.” Googly is officially my fave new slang for over-the-top gushy romantic.
A big romantic proposal might be most brides’ fantasy, but Grande said the laid-back route is more her style. Grande considers herself a non-traditional person, admitting she never pictured herself getting married until she met Davidson. When it comes to marriage, Grande said, “I was like, ‘What’s the point?’ Then I kind of understood it when it was with the right person.”
Just how laid-back was the proposal, exactly? Well, a fan in the audience of the show asked Grande if Davidson was high when he proposed, and she responded, “He’s always high!” Maybe that’s what googly means.
The comedian may have been casual when proposing, but the ring is no joke. Grande’s pear-cut engagement ring reportedly costs $93,000.
As a last little bit of insight into their relationship, if you were wondering whether or not Pete Davidson has big dick energy, Grande says, “He invented that shit.”
