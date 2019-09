How 5 Spiritual Workers Unwind After A Long Day

As Gardnerian priestess and author Thorn Mooney told us, "What relaxes and recharges you spiritually may not be the same for someone else." Translation: Even if your favourite influencer claims that an hour-long foam rolling session followed by a flower petal-infused bath under the light of the full moon is the key to self-care, you might prefer (and feel genuinely better after) simply carving out some time to watch your favourite show or read that article you Pocketed a month ago. In the same way that spirituality means something different for everyone, so does relaxation.