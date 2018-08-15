How 5 Spiritual Workers Unwind After A Long Day

It's 'National Relaxing Day' in the US - a holiday created by an Iowan 9-year-old in the '80s whose reasoning was that, “people don’t think enough about relaxing," and "that’s not good because if you work too hard, then you can get a fever or get run-down and maybe even get sick.” Out of the mouths of babes.
We may not be in the US, but we can spot good advice when we see it. So, in honour of this young visionary - and the fact that we could all stand to spend a little more time chilling out — we turned to some of our favourite people in the wellness and spirituality community to see how they choose to care for themselves. Turns out, there isn't a secret formula — or magic spell — for relaxation.
As Gardnerian priestess and author Thorn Mooney told us, "What relaxes and recharges you spiritually may not be the same for someone else." Translation: Even if your favourite influencer claims that an hour-long foam rolling session followed by a flower petal-infused bath under the light of the full moon is the key to self-care, you might prefer (and feel genuinely better after) simply carving out some time to watch your favourite show or read that article you Pocketed a month ago. In the same way that spirituality means something different for everyone, so does relaxation.
Here, five women working across the spiritual space share what helps them unwind after a long day.