This House Of Cards actress Just Got Secretly Married

The first woman President of the United States has kept a huge secret from the American people: She's married!
According to People, Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet officially wed on Friday. The House of Cards actress and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager, who is French, were first rumoured to be engaged last year.
On Sunday, Wright's daughter from her marriage to Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, shared a video of herself dancing at what appears to be Wright's wedding reception. According to Penn's geo-tag, the party was held in La Roche-sur-le-Buis, in southeast France.
"Weddin vibes," daughter Penn captioned the photo.
Refinery29 has reached out to Wright for comment.
The Netflix star is having a big year. Following multiple sexual misconduct allegations that led to the firing of co-star Kevin Spacey, Wright — who began the series as the ruthlessly ambitious wife of Spacey's soon-to-be President — will now lead House of Cards as standing POTUS for season 6.
Wright, according to co-star Patricia Clarkson, did more than just lead onscreen: She was an integral player in getting House of Cards renewed in the first place.
"Robin led all of this charge [for a season 6] so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away, some people don’t get paid," Clarkson revealed on The Talk.
Wright has not shared anything about her wedding on Instagram, but she did recently tease an image from the upcoming final season of House of Cards.
"See you November 2nd," wrote Wright over an image of Claire Underwood, looking as intimidating as ever.
"Now, it's your turn," wrote on fan in the comments, echoing the statement that Claire delivers to the camera in the final moment of season 5.
Surely, Wright's marriage to her new hubby Giraudet will be far healthier than the one between Claire and Frank Underwood. Congrats to the happy couple!
