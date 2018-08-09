The Cast of 13 Reasons Why Would Like More Money, Please

The first table read for the third season of 13 Reasons Why is slated for tomorrow, but Deadline reports that the cast hasn't yet nailed down their salary negotiations. Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Ross Butler — the actors behind seven of the core characters — are looking for $150,000 an episode, while Dylan Minnette is asking for around $200,000, due to the fact that he is now the sole lead.
For context, their starting salaries were said to be around $20,000 - $60,000 an episode. This major jump makes sense after the runaway success of the first two seasons of the Netflix show.
Ongoing negotiations shouldn't mean a delay in production, since Deadline points out the actors are all under contract, but we've reached out to Netflix to make sure these reports don't mean we'll have to wait any longer for season 3.
Watch the teaser below:
What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.
