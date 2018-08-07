Wondering what to get Kylie Jenner for her 21st birthday on August 10? How about...nothing. The reality star and lip kit queen may know how to party it up in style on her big day, but her best-kept secret is that she prefers giving back on her birthday than raking in the gifts.
In contrast to her early days playing "kid sister" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner has become a bona fide business mogul. Her work with her insanely-lucrative brand Kylie Cosmetics recently led to Forbes profiling her as a self-made, near billionaire — the youngest on the magazine's list.
There's no doubt that Jenner hustles, nor that her hard work has paid off — which is why she sees zero point in collecting material presents on her birthday.
"I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself," Jenner revealed to E! News last year in anticipation of her 20th birthday. "I don't really like when people buy things for me."
For her 20th birthday in 2017, Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that a portion of the proceeds from her massively-successful makeup line would go towards Teen Cancer America, an organisation that, according to their website, helps "create state-of-the-art 'youth-focused' programs and facilities to meet the needs of teens and young adults with cancer." Jenner was inspired by her friend Harry Hudson, himself a cancer survivor, who stated in a video for the organisation that Jenner was by his side during his chemo treatments.
Jenner's 20th birthday wasn't the only time that the KUWTK cast member used her celebrity and makeup success for good. Earlier in 2017, per People, a Kylie Cosmetics fundraiser amassed nearly $500,000 for the charity Smile Train, which helped pay for around 1,800 surgeries for children born with cleft palates.
Jenner's act of charity last year did not stop her from having an epic birthday bash. But Jenner proves that, yes, you can have a surprise party with an ice sculpture of your naked form and still make sure you're giving back to people in need. It's simply not an either/or situation.
