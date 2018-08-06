Jonah Hill & Emma Stone Are Star-Crossed Maniacs In Their New Netflix Series

Maniac: It's like Superbad, only a little bit more Shyamalanish. That's what should be the tagline for Maniac, Cary Fukunaga's upcoming Netflix show. The trailer for the show dropped Monday, and in it, Jonah Hill and Emma Stone play lovers who are in the middle of a futuristic drug trial. The drugs are meant to "fix" their brain chemistry. In every simulation, though, Stone and Hill find their way back to one another. So, maybe not like Superbad at all! The plot, as of now, isn't that dissimilar from the Black Mirror episode "Hang the DJ" — some food for thought for those who are still confused by the trailer.
Since its announcement, Maniac has been shrouded in equal parts secrecy and fascination. The bill for the show was impressive — Fukunaga is a wunderkind director with just a few blazingly exciting credits to his resumé (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective). Stone is fresh off her Oscar win, and Hill is busy moulting into Hollywood's next top baby director, thanks to his feature directorial debut Mid '90s, which will also arrive this fall.
Maniac also stars Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Billy Magnussen, and Sonoya Mizuno (the dancing robot from Ex Machina, just FYI). It will arrive on Netflix 21st September. Watch the first full trailer, below.
