Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Haven't Spoken Since Their Public Split

Mac Miller confirmed that he has not spoken to ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande since their breakup three months ago. But that’s not necessarily a snub. He’s been off the grid in general, trying to find mental balance out of the public eye.
While Grande is driving into coupledom with Pete Davidson at 90 miles an hour with the breaks cut, Miller has taken the keys out of the ignition. He told Rolling Stone, “Hell no! Bro, I’m not about to be in another relationship. I’m chilling. I can barely take care of my dog.”
Grande has been busy over the past two months dating, getting tattoos with, naming songs after, and getting engaged to Saturday Night Live actor Davidson. Miller isn’t jealous that Grande is engaged so soon after their split. He’s happy that Grande has found happiness in a relationship that works for her, saying, “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved...Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”
But some think Miller’s recent DUI — the rapper hit a pole at nearly twice the legal blood alcohol level — suggests he’s as calm about the breakup as he claims.
Miller’s words paint a picture of a mature, amicable breakup between two people at crossroads in their careers. But Grande has insinuated the relationship wasn’t all that healthy. The singer clapped back to haters on Twitter, calling the relationship toxic and painting a very different picture. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she wrote. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem." That picture’s worth a thousand words.
