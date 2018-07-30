Rihanna's Natural Hair Secret Is An £8 Lotion — & Prayer

In a world of standard blowouts, cookie-cutter contouring, and cat-eyes, Rihanna prevails. She takes your bob and adds a few artfully-sliced layers to it. She doesn't just contour — she reverse contours, and adds layers upon layers of silver highlighter on top. And when she sheds her typical wig or weave and wears her natural hair, you better believe she puts her Bad-Gal stamp on it, too.
The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur posted a Boomerang selfie on Instagram today, with what appears to be her natural hair pulled into ponytails all over her head. "Troll," she captioned, smirking into the camera. This comes after the reveal of her swingy bob from last week, which also appears to be all hers.
And of course, Rih's real hair is long, healthy, and shiny — thanks to extra care from her glam team. "Rihanna is natural — we always make her hair soft and pretty," Yusef Williams, her hairstylist, once told us. "Underneath the wigs and weaves, we are big on hair care and treatment. Rih's mom brings me hair treatments all the time... it's really important to take care of it."
Williams uses raw castor oil, hot oil treatments, and ORS Olive Oil Moisturising Hair Lotion on her strands, which clocks in at just £8.24. "It's good for the hairline," he says of the lotion. For higher end products, he swears by Peter Thomas Roth's conditioners and scalp treatments. "I like to put it on and let it sit under the dryer, because it really moisturises and promotes hair growth," he says. "Deep conditioners are imperative at all times."
But it's not just products that keep Rihanna's strands looking so strong. Even though Rihanna loves her bundles, Yusef makes sure that she never leaves them in too long. "You have to let your hair breathe, give it a break, and take care of it," says Yusef. "I say that you have to talk to the hair and pray on it. It's real."
