Chloë Grace Moretz joins Taylor Swift in the club of women who would like to be excluded from Kim Kardashian's narrative. In an interview with Refinery29, The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress said she was tired of being constantly asked about the 2016 incident when Kardashian called her out on Twitter after Moretz criticised a nude photo.
"I truly hope you realise how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies," Moretz wrote.
"Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kardashian responded, forever dooming Moretz to a life of headlines about their relationship. They flared up again today after the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about the KKW perfume Kim Kardashian sent to her haters, Moretz included.
"I never saw it," she admitted. "I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They’re like, 'They sent this so we just kept this.' I was like, 'OK. Cool.' But...Thanks?"
Once again, their "feud" was centre stage, and when Refinery29 asked if she was tired of the headlines, Moretz gave an emphatic yes.
"I'm over it," she said. "There are so many things that we talked about last night on Watch What Happens Live and the fact that literally the one headline across every singe major news site right now is me and Kim Kardashian. It's a dead story, in my opinion. I'm tired of being asked about it, and I'm tired of that story being picked up, especially when I'm promoting a movie about conversion therapy, that is a very real, modern issue in America."
On a broader level, she pointed out that the headlines encourage the women-on-women narrative that, at this point, we should have moved on from.
"There's no need to keep harking back to something that literally happened three or four years ago now," she said.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post hits cinemas 22nd January 2018.
