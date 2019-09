Photographer Tyler Mitchell Just Made Vogue History

While it’s sad it took Beyoncé to go outside of Vogue’s insular bubble for talent, Mitchell is far from unknown in the fashion industry. He began gaining attention for his work after publishing a book of photos, El Paquete, in 2015 as part of a documentary photography program according to The Times . Mitchell received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. He told The Times in 2017, he liked to “depict Black people and people of colour in a really real and pure way,” he said. “There is an honest gaze to my photos.” He’s shot for Marc Jacobs, i-D, Dazed, Givenchy, and The Fader. SZA Edward Enninful , and Solange Knowles all follow him on Instagram.