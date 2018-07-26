Have you ever thought to yourself, "Hey, I really wish I could wear a multi-million pound piece of art on my feet?" Or, more specifically, a multi-million pound piece of art by Vincent van Gogh? Well good news, now you can! Vans, the powerhouse trainer brand behind a multitude of fun collaborations, just announced its latest line-up in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam.
Featuring an array of clothing and trainers, the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection acts as an accessible representation of the late artist's works. Utilising a few of Van Gogh's most recognisable post-impressionist works as prints, Vans has recreated miniature masterpieces you can wear. Among them, Van Gogh's renowned self-portrait (which makes an appearance on a pair of Authentic sneakers) and bomber jackets, backpacks, and hats wrapped in other well-known paintings, like Almond Blossom and Sunflower. The true standouts, though? An ode to Van Gogh’s drawing, Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman, featured on an Old Skool silhouette and a Classic Slip-On that features a combination of the artist's Skull study along with "excerpts and illustrations from some of the 700 letters that were sent [from Van Gogh to his brother, Theo]."
Van Gogh (and general art) enthusiasts will be happy to know the attention to detail doesn't end there. According to Vans, each trainer from the collection is finished with "custom footbed art that mimics Van Gogh’s memorable brush strokes." Every piece from the collection will also include a hangtag that highlights historical facts behind each represented piece of art.
The Van Gogh Museum, which lives in Amsterdam, is a space dedicated to the legacy of the Dutch artist. Since its inception, it's sold a variety of products depicting Van Gogh's artwork in order to make "the the life and work of Vincent van Gogh accessible to as many people as possible in order to enrich and inspire them." The Van Gogh Museum will be dedicating a portion of its profits from this collaboration to the preservation of Van Gogh’s legacy and his artwork.
The full collection will be available at Vans as well as The Van Gogh Museum Shop worldwide starting 3rd August.