Mars Is About To Light Up Our Sex Lives — & Our Tempers

So, in short, it could feel like you're being pulled in opposite directions this Friday, all thanks to Mars. Our advice is to follow the cues of the Mars retrograde first and foremost: Don't force anything that doesn't feel quite right and take steps to communicate before acting (and potentially hurting someone you care about). That said, if you and your partner are on the same page, give into the charged energy of the sun opposite Mars and make plans for a steamy night in on Friday.