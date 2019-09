Taylor Swift's Squad Has Moved To 2.0

Two years later, it feels like things have changed. Lorde's comments about Swift to The Guardian went so viral that Lorde had to apologise. People who probably still hang out with her don't post about it on social media anymore. An anonymous member of the squad reportedly told the Spanish tabloid Grazia, simply , “Celebrity friendships are weird. You don’t see each other for forever, and you accept that." The source added, “I even heard about people getting requests not to mention her in interviews. It’s hard when that’s all you’re asked about, but Taylor is hypersensitive. I guess you have to be high-maintenance to become the biggest pop star in the world.” The quote is dubious and a little catty, but the intention is interesting. Did Taylor Swift just do what the rest of us do: Did she age out of her squad?