Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Would Also Like To Join The Summer Of Love

The gloomiest of celebrity couples is maybe back together — and having a good time! The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) and Bella Hadid, who spurred rumours of a rekindled relationship at Cannes in May, spent Sunday night together in Tokyo, Instagramming the whole time. Hadid repeatedly appears in Tesfaye's Instagram story laughing, dancing, and singing. At the very end of the story, they appear to be hugging each other. The couple that once was is once more!
Tesfaye and Hadid broke up in 2016, just before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Tesfaye performed at that show while Hadid walked the runway. Romantic tension — or at least a media-imagined version of it — ran rampant.) Tesfaye went on to date Selena Gomez, who later broke up with him, inspiring him to toss an entire "happy" album about his time with her. Maybe now that he's out and about with Hadid, Tesfaye will rewrite his happy album? Ah, the longterm benefits of summer love.
