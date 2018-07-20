Please Watch This Delightful True Crime-Obsessed Comedy Right Now

It’s also simply fun to watch Josh, the slack-jawed straight man to the endless hijinks of East Peck, and his team, made up of sweet, simple, brother-cousin-having Dwayne Reed (Steven Boyer) and the fantastic Anne Flatch (Sherri Shepherd), try to break the case. Anne may be the true stand-out beloved weirdo in all of Trial & Error. Not only because of her ever-increasing list of afflictions — the reveal of her Jumping Frenchmen Of Maine condition is one of the funniest things you’ll see all year — but because of how fully her portrayer Sherri Shepherd commits to the bizarre, charming quirks of East Peck (a bit about a moose, his breath, and the number of Saturdays in a month is especially good).