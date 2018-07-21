Sarah Paulson Shatters It In M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass

Attention horror fans: Sarah Paulson is officially joining the Unbreakable franchise in Glass, M. Night Shyamalan's follow up to Split. Universal released the trailer for Glass at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s the stuff nightmares are made of.
Here’s what we know about Paulson’s character so far from the trailer: Dr. Ellie Staple is a psychologist who works with patients who believe they’re superheroes. She doesn’t need superpowers to command the screen, and can do so while rocking ruby-red hair.
But whatever you do, don’t call her a killjoy! When MTV suggested Dr. Staple was a “killjoy”, she defended her character, saying, “She has an enormous amount of empathy and truly wants to make their lives better by getting them to understand what they really are, which is human.” Co-star Anya Taylor-Joy slapped down the interviewer a little more sharply, exclaiming, “Don’t be mean about Ellie Staple!”
In addition to debuting Paulson, the film will be the first of the franchise where the audience will know that there’s a franchise at all! It only came out recently that Split (2016), starring James McAvoy as a man who uses multiple personalities to prey on girls, was intended as a stealth follow-up to Shyamalan’s 2010 superhero thriller Unbreakable. Glass combines the universes to create a creepy superhero meets psychology drama vibe.
Paulson navigates the supernatural as naturally as breathing, tackling a wide range of iconic roles in American Horror Story that range from a witch to conjoined twins. Now that she’s teaming up with horror legend Shyamalan, I can’t wait to see what happens (even if I’ll be watching with my hands over my eyes).
