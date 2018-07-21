In addition to debuting Paulson, the film will be the first of the franchise where the audience will know that there’s a franchise at all! It only came out recently that Split (2016), starring James McAvoy as a man who uses multiple personalities to prey on girls, was intended as a stealth follow-up to Shyamalan’s 2010 superhero thriller Unbreakable. Glass combines the universes to create a creepy superhero meets psychology drama vibe.