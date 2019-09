But whatever you do, don’t call her a killjoy! When MTV suggested Dr. Staple was a “killjoy”, she defended her character, saying, “She has an enormous amount of empathy and truly wants to make their lives better by getting them to understand what they really are, which is human.” Co-star Anya Taylor-Joy slapped down the interviewer a little more sharply, exclaiming , “Don’t be mean about Ellie Staple!”