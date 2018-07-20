Aaron Paul's Baby Just Dressed Up As Her Dad's Iconic Character

Aaron Paul's daughter Story Annabelle Paul was only born in February, making her much too young to binge the entirety of her dad's uber-popular series Breaking Bad. Despite never having actually seen the show, she's a more committed fan than some — at least, judging by the Hazmat suit Story rocked at San Diego Comic-Con.
This year, Comic-Con celebrated the 10th anniversary of the hit AMC series, which starred Paul as meth maker Jesse Pinkman. Paul may have won three Emmys for that role, but at 2018's Comic-Con, it was Story who really got in character. Paul showed his young daughter off to the audience as she wore the signature hazmat suit and iconic respirator mask, once worn by both Paul's Pinkman and Bryan Cranston's Walter White.
Well, not the exact same suit. This one was made for a baby. And a very adorable baby at that. Check out the picture-perfect cosplay:
(The respirator mask can also be used for engaging in nappy changing duties. Just a hot tip, Paul.)
While Paul was definitely excited to talk bad with his former co-stars at Comic-Con, it likely does not compare to the joy he and his wife Lauren Paul felt when they announced the upcoming birth of their first child back in September of 2017.
"Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you," Paul wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of his then-pregnant wife.
Lauren, who is the founder of the King Campaign, shared her own image of Paul, Story, and Cranston with this cute caption:
"Breaking Dads."
If there was ever a time for Paul to reenact iconic Breaking Bad scenes with babies, it's right this moment.
