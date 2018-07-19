Klein, who said she was the first person to be abused by Nassar, spoke about the toll that comes with speaking out about sexual abuse. "Telling our stories of abuse over, and over, and over again in graphic detail is not easy," she said. "We're sacrificing privacy, we're being judged, we're being scrutinised, and it's gruelling and painful. But it's time." She continued, "As a survivor, I am here to say, if we can just give one person the courage to use their voice, this is worth it."