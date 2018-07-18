Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Thinks The Royal Family Drama Is Killing Her Dad

Wedding fever may have calmed down, but family drama still continues to plague new royal Meghan Markle. Tensions came to a head the week before the celebration when her father, Thomas Markle, ultimately decided not to attend the wedding. Now, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, who has a history of lashing out against the Suits star, is using her private Twitter to air some pretty serious grievances against Markle and the royal family.
"My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter!" she wrote, according to screenshots of her tweets. "The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal."
She went on to target Markle specifically, and said some of her harshest words yet.
"How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman!" she continued. "If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!"
This is not the first time Grant has expressed her distaste for her royal sister. She apparently has a memoir on the way titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. If that's not bad enough, Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., wrote a letter to Prince Harry prior to the wedding urging him to reconsider welcoming Meghan into the family.
"Dear Prince Harry, It's not to [sic] late. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you," the letter, obtained by InTouch Weekly, reads. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it become [sic] very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history...Its [sic] very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited women [sic] that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."
It's safe to say there isn't going to be a family reunion any time soon.
