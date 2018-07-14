What That Frustrating Handmaid's Tale Finale Means For Season 3

In season 3, we will likely find out what happens when that fire has overtaken the Gilead regime. As we see June march back into the fray of Gilead, it doesn’t seem as though she is returning to the Waterford Home Of Horrors, especially not ever she physically assaulted Fred and stole “his family's” baby. Instead, it seems as though she is aware of the country’s instabilities and plans on using that against them. This is a June who is ready to take Gilead down from the inside. The real question is, how will she manage to evade capture long enough to reach that goal? June is a sex slave who “kidnapped” a baby who “belongs” to one of Gilead’s most powerful men. June will be public enemy No. 1 when we return to the Channel 4 saga.